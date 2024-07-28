Suryakumar Yadav-led India won the toss and decided to field against Charith Asalanka's Sri Lanka in the second T20I match of the series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Team India are coming into this match after beating Sri Lanka by 43 runs in the first T20I match of the series. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be looking forward to bouncing back in the series. Both teams are coming into this series with new head coaches. All-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya has been named the interim head coach for the Lankan Lions, it will also be the first assignment for former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir as the head coach, succeeding T20 World Cup-winning coach Rahul Dravid.

Speaking at the toss, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Shubman Gill will miss the second T20I match and Sanju Samson will replace him.

Suryakumar Yadav: "We will look to bowl first. There is a bit of weather around and the wicket played better in the second innings. There are always areas to improve even when you win a game, you keep learning and you keep improving. Gill misses out as he woke up with a neck spasm, Samson comes in," Suryakumar said.

Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka said that it is a good pitch at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and hoped that spin would come into play.

"We are good to bat first. We have one change, Ramesh Mendis comes in for Dilshan Madhushanka. The first three batters played really well and the only concern is the line of the bowlers. It is a used pitch and hopefully spin will come into play in the later part," Charith Asalanka said.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (C), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj.