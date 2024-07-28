The decision to elevate star batter Suryakumar Yadav into the leadership role has garnered much attention, especially with Hardik Pandya being snubbed of the same job. The decision to snub Hardik for the leadership role came as a shock to many. Over the past few years, Hardik has led Team India in T20Is in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma, and was also his deputy during the successful T20 World Cup campaign last month. While addressing the debate at a press conference, India chief selector Ajit Agarkar emphasised that the decision to name Suryakumar the captain was taken considering the fitness aspect in mind.

Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, whose tenure came to an end after the T20 World Cup last month, has backed the current management's decision to name Suryakumar the captain, while also revealing the thought process behind the move.

"First and foremost, when you pick a captain, you expect the captain to play all the games in that format. We, the coaches and selectors, have always felt that here's a guy who's gonna have a long future in the T20 format. He has mastered that skill. One of the best in this format. He and Klaasen are maybe one or two in T20Is now based on their current form. Just the pure impact he has on winning games for India is phenomenal," Mhanbrey told Hindustan Times.

Mhambrey added that Suryakumar shared a great bond with everyone in the dressing room, including the youngsters.

"He's been with the team. I've seen him interact with the young guys. On one hand, we had Rohit and Virat, guys who are stalwarts, and then we have Surya, who is experienced but probably even closer to the youngsters. He is very friendly with everyone. He has that respect from the younger lot. The youngsters need to interact with him, he's good at it. So, has a good bond with everyone in the team. He has come up through the ranks, so he has a lot of experience and is a smart cricketer," he added.

Lastly, speaking on Gautam Gambhir's appointment as head coach, Mhambrey feels that the former KKR mentor would need some time to get the best out of the players.

"I haven't interacted with him much. With his experience, I'm sure he'll do a good job. But we need to give him some time," he added.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting July 27.