India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Updates: Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bat against India in the third ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday in Colombo. Rohit Sharma and co are on the verge of a historic defeat as it will be their first loss against Sri Lanka in an ODI series after 27 years. It's certainly not the start Gautam Gambhir, a stickler for victories, would want in his first ODI assignment as the team's head coach. The onus will be on Indian batters, particularly the talismanic Virat Kohli, to follow the path laid down by skipper Rohit Sharma and tactfully counter the spin challenge. India's previous bilateral ODI series defeat against the Islanders came in 1997. (Live Scorecard)