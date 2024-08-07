Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Live Score Updates
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Updates: Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bat against India in the third ODI of the three-match series
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Updates
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Updates: Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bat against India in the third ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday in Colombo. Rohit Sharma and co are on the verge of a historic defeat as it will be their first loss against Sri Lanka in an ODI series after 27 years. It's certainly not the start Gautam Gambhir, a stickler for victories, would want in his first ODI assignment as the team's head coach. The onus will be on Indian batters, particularly the talismanic Virat Kohli, to follow the path laid down by skipper Rohit Sharma and tactfully counter the spin challenge. India's previous bilateral ODI series defeat against the Islanders came in 1997. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest India tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 Updates, check out Paris Olympics 2024 News, Schedule, Results and Medals Tally at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
IND vs SL, 3rd ODI, Live Updates
A coronation ceremony before the match as match referee Ranjan Madugale is all set to officiate his 400th international match.
Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain says there's plenty to play for as they have been challenged in the last couple of games. Adds they have addressed what needs to be done as a group and sometimes you need to credit the opposition as well. Informs two changes. Rishabh Pant and Riyan Parag are in for KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh.
Charith Asalanka, the captain of Sri Lanka says that they are definitely going to bat first. Adds that the conditions look similar and informs that there is one change with Maheesh Theekshana coming in for Akila Dananjaya. Mentions that the guys have done well and are in a good position and want to do more of the same.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK) (In for KL Rahul), Riyan Parag (On debut and in for Arshdeep Singh), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (C), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana (In for Akila Dananjaya), Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando.
TOSS - The flip of the coin lands in the favor of Sri Lanka and Charith Asalanka elects to BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Russel Arnold is pitchside. He says that it is a dry pitch and it will play similarly to the previous one but it is a fresh pitch. Adds that the groundsmen have taken more grass off and a lot of cracks are visible which will make it even tougher to go up against the spinners.
JUST IN - The Indian team is in a huddle and Riyan Parag has been presented the debut cap by Virat Kohli. It means he will be debuting for India in this 3rd ODI. Following a good T20I series earlier, this is another opportunity for him, this time in ODI cricket. And he could prove to be a useful component not only with the bat but also as a spinner.
The 'Khettarama', as they say, Colombo's pitch has proven to be a spinner's paradise, with its slow and tacky nature offering a stern examination of batting techniques. Spinners from both camps have exploited these conditions to the hilt, garnering maximum scalps - 27 wickets to be precise across two games so far. With the first inning score historically being 225 here, the conditions are expected to remain pretty much identical this time around as well. Will India find an equaliser or will Sri Lanka dominate again? Toss and teams are up next in a bit.
India on the other hand, has encountered inconsistencies with the bat. After getting good starts by the openers Rohit and Gill, the following batters have failed to capitalise on the momentum. Once usually their strong forte, if we take a magnified look, the Indian batters have recently struggled big time against the spinners. Importantly, Virat Kohli’s willow has been relatively quiet and he would be itching to get some runs to his name. While the all rounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar have proved their mettle with both bat and ball. While Kuldeep Yadav too, has been decent and economical, the pacers have been a bit on and off and are raring to make a strong impact this time around.
Sri Lanka, the hosts after facing the clean sweep in the T20Is have made a roaring comeback in this ODI series. First stretching the opener in a tie and then winning the second match, their bowling unit, especially the tweakers have dominated the opposition. Yes, the top and middle order has crumbled and they need to find a cure to this recurring problem, but the lower middle order has covered up all the lapses with the bat. More importantly, despite the streak of injuries and their frontline bowlers being out of action, they have commendably done well against the mighty Indian side. They have found young match-winners at times - first in the form of Dunith Wellalage and now, Jeffrey Vandersay.
The stage is now set for a thrilling finale in the third ODI, with all to play for. The Lankan Lions have their noses in front, leading 1-0, and are sniffing a historic series victory. They've already ensured they won't leave empty-handed, with a shared series the worst-case scenario. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue find themselves in unfamiliar territory. Their remarkable 27-year dominance over Sri Lanka in the bilateral series hangs by a thread. Not since 1997 have the Indians tasted a series defeat against their island neighbours. It's do-or-die for Rohit Sharma's men as they look to keep that enviable record intact.
As India’s tour of Sri Lanka reaches its climax, in all fairness, we have had a blockbuster couple of weeks at our disposal coupled with sheer entertainment and top-notch cricketing action. We saw two consecutive ties - one in the third T20I and then in the first ODI which has showcased the fighting spirit of both sides, with neither willing to give an inch on the field. We are at Colombo and on that note, hello and a very warm welcome to our coverage.
... MATCH DAY ...
The Gautam Gambhir coaching era started with an impressive 3-0 win in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. However, the Men in Blue have faced an unexpected setback in the ODI series. The first game was an absolute thriller, with Sri Lanka clawing back from the brink to secure a tie. In the second game, the hosts completed a turnaround to clinch a win, ending India's 27-year-old record of 11 consecutive bilateral ODI series victories over Sri Lanka. Even a win in the final match would only level the series 1-1. India has been experimenting with their batting order, and we've seen Rohit Sharma rolling his arm over. KL Rahul's new role at number seven is still a work in progress. Rishabh Pant might return for the last game, possibly replacing Shreyas Iyer. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been India's standout batter, with Shubman Gill also showing promise. However, the middle order has struggled. Virat Kohli will be desperate to find form, while Axar Patel and Shivam Dube have contributed with the bat. The spinners have been India's best bowlers, with Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar picking up most of the wickets. Sri Lanka has shown great heart and determination throughout this tour. Despite the injury to Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay's six-wicket haul and skipper Charith Asalanka's crucial breakthroughs have been pivotal. Dunith Wellalage and Akila Dananjaya have been economical, using the slow conditions to their advantage. Wellalage has also impressed with the bat, playing crucial knocks. The batting, though, has been inconsistent, but the pitches haven't helped. The onus will be on Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, and Kusal Mendis to set a solid platform. Considering the drama of the last two games, we can expect more excitement and thrilling moments. Will Sri Lanka clinch a famous series victory, or will the Men in Blue bounce back to level the series? Let's find out together!