India head coach Gautam Gambhir, speaking to media on Monday, confirmed the names of two assistant coaches that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approved. Though the complete list of coaches will be confirmed only after the Sri Lanka tour, Gambhir is happy to see the board agreeing to most of his demands as the head coach of the Indian team. During the media briefing, Gambhir revealed that his former Kolkata Knight Riders mates, Ryan Ten Doeschate and Abhishek Nayar have joined him as assistant coaches.

"This is going to be the crux of the support staff. As I said, we still have one month after the Sri Lanka tour. We will try and finalise after the Sri Lanka tour. But, I have worked with people like Abhishek Nayar, Ryan Ten Doeschate very closely. In the last two months, especially in the IPL, I have enjoyed working with them. They are thorough professionals. Hope Ryan and Abhishek can have a successful stint.

"Hopefully, we can have a successful tenure as coaches. I am really looking forward to work with the rest of the other guys as well. I have had some really good feedback from the players about the other guys. I am really looking forward to working with them. My experience and learning have been been very simple," Gambhir said.

It was earlier reported that the BCCI might not be in agreement with Gambhir's coaching staff demands, especially with regards to the bowling coach. However, as far as assistant coaches are concerned, the board had no problem in giving the nod to Nayar and Ten Doeschate.

"Really happy with the BCCI. They have agreed to most of the things I have asked for. I am really surprised when I was reading all those news. Abhishek, as assistant coach, Ryan, as assistant coach. I personally feel there could be assistant coaches working and focussing on all three departments than one specific department. That's the reason we now have two assistant coaches. That's the way we will go forward as well. Yes, we will get to know the exact support staff after the Sri Lanka tour," Gambhir added.