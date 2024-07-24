Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has said that Hardik Pandya should not feel hard done by for not being given a captaincy role for Team India, and should instead look at the bigger picture. Uthappa stated that, knowing Hardik personally, the latter would also think that the decision has been taken keeping the best for Hardik in mind. After the appointment of new coach Gautam Gambhir, Pandya was retained in no leadership roles in the white-ball formats, with his fitness and availability being the major reason behind it, according to chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Uthappa said that not having the burden of captaincy would ensure Hardik a longer international career.

"If I was in Hardik's place, I would feel taken care of to a certain extent," said Uthappa, responding to a question by NDTV.

"If I am 34 or 35 years old, and I am someone who has been injury-prone throughout my career, and a certain responsibility has been taken away from me with the mindset of extending my career, it has given me the best chance of offering my service to my country, for as long as possible. Keeping that in mind, I would actually say, this is the best thing for me," added Uthappa.

"Knowing Hardik Pandya on a certain level personally, I would say he'll be someone saying 'fine, their perspective is also right'. They want a player of my quality and calibre to serve the country for as long as possible, I would love to do that as well," said Uthappa.

"If you ask me between the two what would I pick, I would say representing my country and winning as many world cup championships, irrespective of the fact whether I am the captain or just a player," continued Uthappa.

Pandya is in India's squad for both the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka.