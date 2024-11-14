Following victory over South Africa in the third T20I match, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said that the Men in Blue have played the brand of cricket that they wanted to play. India clinched an 11-run victory over South Africa in Centurion. With a thrilling victory in Centurion, the Men in Blue took a 2-1 lead in the four-match T20I series. The India skipper failed to shine in the game as he scored just one run from four balls in the first inning. His time on the crease came to an end after Andile Simelane removed him. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Suryakumar spoke about the youngsters in the squad and said that even if they miss out in a few innings, they back their intent and their game to make a comeback.

The India skipper also showered praise on Tilak Varma and said that the youngster was capable of doing what he did in Centurion.

"Very happy. What we spoke about in the team meetings, we played the brand of cricket that we wanted to play. (How the young players take on the message of being fearless) That is what we have been telling them to do - similar to what they have been doing in the nets, for their franchises and for their states. Even if they miss out in a few innings, they back their intent and their game... And what can I say about Tilak Varma. He came to me (in Gqeberha), asked me if he could bat at three. I said to him it was his day and to enjoy himself. I knew what he was capable of doing and very happy for him. He is batting at three going forward definitely (smiles). He asked for it, he delivered. Very happy for his family," Suryakumar was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Recapping the match, South Africa won the toss and decided to field.

Abhishek Sharma (50 runs from 25 balls, 3 fours and 5 sixes) and Tilak Varma (107* runs from 56 balls, 8 fours and 7 sixes) displayed a stupendous knock and powered India to 219/6 in the first inning. Other Men in Blue batters failed to shine with the bat.

Andile Simelane and Keshav Maharaj led the Proteas bowling attack as they bagged two wickets each in their respective spell.

During the run chase, Heinrich Klaasen (41 runs from 22 balls, 1 four and 4 sixes) and Marco Jansen (54 runs from 17 balls, 4 fours and 5 sixes) played a blitzkrieg knock and kept the Proteas in the game. But with the help of Arshdeep, it was India who smiled in the end.

Arshdeep Singh did the job both with the new ball and in the death overs as he picked up three crucial wickets and gave 37 runs in his four-over spell. Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets in his four-over spell.

Tilak Varma was named the 'Player of the Match' following his staggering performance with the bat.