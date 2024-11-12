South African cricketer Heinrich Klaasen admitted that he is hesitant to try India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav's shots and also revealed his thoughts on T20 cricket, his memorable innings and a few personal favourites. Asked to describe his batting style in one word, Klaasen replied simply, "Explosive." When it came to naming the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) T20 player, he said on JioCinema's Q20s show, "I would say... Suryakumar Yadav probably."

Known for his hard-hitting approach, Klaasen shared that his favourite shot is the "pick-up pull shot" and named Jasprit Bumrah as the "toughest bowler to hit out in T20s." When asked to pick a shot he'd like to borrow from a batter, past or present, he replied, "It would be a combination of the scoop of AB de Villiers and Suryakumar Yadav. They both have this technique to hit fine leg off straight balls, which is phenomenal."

Reflecting on his T20 career, Klaasen recalled two standout performances against India - his 81 in 2022 or 69 in 2018. He chose the former as his favourite. "Probably the 81. That was the better one in tougher conditions," he remarked.

Klaasen named Yuzvendra Chahal as "the funniest non-South African player" he's played with and shared his love for butter chicken as his favourite Indian dish.

For inspiration from other sports, Klaasen named multiple Formula 1 World Drivers Championship winner Lewis Hamilton, saying, "I wish I had the ability to drive cars like him."

Klassen also suggested that Nicholas Pooran is the one batter who could potentially score a double hundred in T20 cricket. When asked who he'd trust to bat for his life, he replied, "Probably Hashim Amla."

Speaking about the one shot he's always wanted to try but hesitated on, Klassen said, "The one that Suryakumar Yadav plays over fine leg - Supla Shot. I don't like getting into line too much," he admitted with a laugh.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)