India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma Century Guides India To 11-Run Win Over South Africa
Tilak Varma's fabulous maiden T20I hundred formed the fulcrum of India's narrow 11-run victory over South Africa in the third match in Centurion on Wednesday.
India take 2-1 lead in four-match T20I series vs South Africa.© AFP
Tilak Varma's fabulous maiden T20I hundred formed the fulcrum of India's narrow 11-run victory over South Africa in the third match in Centurion on Wednesday. India now have a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. Abhishek (50, 25b, 3x4, 5x6) and Tilak (107 not out, 56b, 8x4, 7x6) carried India to a massive 219 for six. Tilak completed his first hundred in T20Is off just 51 balls. South Africa were not really in chase despite Heinrich Klaasen (41, 22b, 1x4, 4x6) and Marco Jansen (54, 17b, 4x4, 5x6) trying gamely. SA were restricted to 208 for seven.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
