Tilak Varma's fabulous maiden T20I hundred formed the fulcrum of India's narrow 11-run victory over South Africa in the third match in Centurion on Wednesday. India now have a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. Abhishek (50, 25b, 3x4, 5x6) and Tilak (107 not out, 56b, 8x4, 7x6) carried India to a massive 219 for six. Tilak completed his first hundred in T20Is off just 51 balls. South Africa were not really in chase despite Heinrich Klaasen (41, 22b, 1x4, 4x6) and Marco Jansen (54, 17b, 4x4, 5x6) trying gamely. SA were restricted to 208 for seven.

