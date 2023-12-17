Story ProgressBack to home
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI: Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Rinku Singh In Line For Debuts As India Face SA
KL Rahul will lead a team with a mixture of youthful exuberance and experience
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: India take on hosts South Africa in Johannesburg.© AFP
India vs South Africa 1st ODI, Live Updates:Putting aside the Cricket World Cup 2023 final loss heartbreak, the Indian cricket team gears up for its first ODI assignment, since the conclusion of the quadrennial event, as they take on hosts South Africa in Johannesburg. KL Rahul will lead a team with a mixture of youthful exuberance and experience, as the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill among others rested ahead of the two-match Test series. Sai Sudharsan and Rajit Patidar are the likely candidates to open the batting ahead of an experienced middle-order consisting of Shreyas Iyer and captain Rahul. (Live Scorecard)
1st ODI LIVE Updates: India Vs South Africa Live Score | IND vs SA Live, Straight from The Wanderers, Johannesburg
- 12:27 (IST)Live Score: Here's how Team India might line-up!With Rohit and Gill but not part of the squad, India will have a new opening pair for the first ODI against South Africa. Ruturaj Gaikwad's availability remains a doubtIndia's Predicted XI vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Rajat Patidar/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan
- 12:23 (IST)Live Cricket Score: How to watch the match for free?No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill in the ODIs. But here's how you can watch this young Indian team in action for free. Read here
- 12:21 (IST)IND VS SA ODI Live: India have an edge over the Proteas in recent times!India have won three of the last five ODIs against South Africa, including a 243-run win in the World Cup. But let's talk about the World Cup here. It's been nearly a month since India lost to Australia in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
- 12:10 (IST)IND VS SA ODI Live: So, what the pitch report suggests?The track at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg is a balanced surface. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 239. The deck offers decent assistance for both batters and bowlers. Chasing is recommended at this venue, with the team batting second winning 60 percent of the contests.
- 12:09 (IST)India vs South Africa Live Updates: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in opener?As per AccuWeather's forecast, there is just 2% chance of rain during the day while the chances increase a little to 7% during the night. The cloud cover at the venue is expected to be around 35%.The T20I series opener was washed out due to rain last week.
- 11:54 (IST)India vs South Africa Live Score: Here's what the Indian squad looks like!KL Rahul will lead the team in the series while Shreyas Iyer will feature in the first game as he is set to skip the rest of the series to prepare for the Tests.India's updated ODI squad for South Africa series: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep
- 11:53 (IST)India vs South Africa Live Score: Hello!Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st ODI between India and South Africa in Johannesburg. The T20I series ended in a stalemate after the 1st game was washed out last week.
