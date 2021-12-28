Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt was all praise for India opening batter KL Rahul after the latter scored his seventh Test century on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test of the three-match series against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Rahul has been in fine form India across formats, scoring big knocks in overseas as well home conditions, across formats. Butt said that batters like Rahul are "transformers" for the way they adapt their game according to the need of the format.

"If you look at the so-called modern cricket, there are players who are specialists in white-ball cricket and while some are in Test cricket. But players like KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Joe Root, they defy these arguments with their performances across format," Butt said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"The way they shift their gear from one format to another, the way they mould themselves according to the need of team, it's completely outstanding. These players are transformers of the game," the former opening batter added.

In the absence of vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave a solid start to India on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion. The pair added 117 runs for the first wicket before Agarwal was dismissed on 60 by Lungi Ngidi.

Despite losing his opening partner and Cheteshwar Pujara off consecutive deliveries, Rahul maintained his composure and completed his seventh hundred in the longest format of the game.

India's stand-in vice-captain also stitched important partnership with skipper Virat Kohli, who once against failed to convert his good start to a big total.

Promoted

India were 272 for three at Stumps on Day 2 with Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on 122 and 40, respectively.

Play on Day 2 has been delayed due to persistent rain and wet outfield.