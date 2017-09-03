Twitterati Wish Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore On His New Innings

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore gave India its first Olympic medal in shooting when he won a silver in the men's double trap event at the 2004 Athens Games. Rathore, who has been an inspiration for many shooters in the country, was on Sunday appointed the new sports minister in place of Vijay Goel, who has been made the minister of state for parliamentary affairs. Hailing Rathore’s appointment, Twitterati wished the shooting legend on his new innings.



Abhinav Bindra, who had bettered Rathore's Olympic feat with a first ever gold medal in 10m air rifle at Beijing Games, congratulated the minister.



"Delighted to see @Ra_THORe is the new sports minister. All the very very best!," Bindra wrote in his twitter handle.

Delighted to see @Ra_THORe is the new sports minister . All the very very best ! — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 3, 2017

Many congratulations on the new role @Ra_THORe sir! All the very best! — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) September 3, 2017

First Olympion to be Sports Minister of India.Rajyavardhan singh Rathore.Congratulations @Ra_THORe . — Randhir Singh (@RANDHIR1946) September 3, 2017

Meet India's new sports minister @Ra_THORe, an Olympic athlete and silver medalist! Congratulations! @IndianOlympians @worldolympians — Shiva Keshavan (@100thofasec) September 3, 2017

Congratulations @Ra_THORe we are so grateful to have you ???? we know sport will further benefit from your strong leadership!! https://t.co/onhLeEbyJy — Indian Olympians (@IndianOlympians) September 3, 2017

#cabinetreshuffle two appointments i m really excited about...????

1. @Ra_THORe as our Sports Minister

2. @nsitharaman as our Defence Minister — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) September 3, 2017

I wish to congratulate @Ra_THORe on your new new role and I wish you every success in your new duties.#CabinetReshuffle — Mary Kom (@MangteC) September 3, 2017

An inspirational Olympic medal winner as our new Sports Minister. Good times ahead for Indian sport. Congratulations @Ra_THORe — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) September 3, 2017

The 47-year-old Rathore was till now serving as minister of state for information and broadcasting.



Rathore takes over from Goel following a major cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rathore first stepped in a shooting range in the mid 1990s and some years later, he became India's first ever individual silver medal winner at the Olympic Games. He stood on the podium after finishing second in the men's double trap at the 2004 Athens Games.



A year before he created Olympic history, Rathore had won a silver medal at the 2003 World Championships in Sydney.



(With PTI inputs)