India's Paris Olympics 2024 shooting sensation Manu Bhaker has been spending valuable time at her home, and posted pictures of what she was up to as she celebrated Raksha Bandhan. The Olympic double-medalist gave a glimpse into how she was spending time during the festive occasion, posting pictures with her brother as well as of her cooking at home. Bhaker won two bronzes at Paris Olympics 2024, one in the 10m air pistol women's event, and the other in the mixed team event along with Sarabjot Singh.

Bhaker took to Instagram to provide updates of her time off, and how she has been celebrating Raksha Bandhan.

First, Bhaker shared a picture of her and her brother with a note in their hands. It symbolised the common Raksha Bandhan ritual where siblings bless each other with gifts, often money.

Manu then put up an Instagram story, showing herself cooking. Moreover, she captioned it hilariously, saying that it was her mother's cooking classes.

"Chutti ka sahi istemal krte hue maa ki classes (Making the right use of my holidays with classes from my mother)," wrote Bhaker.

Bhaker plans to do martial arts

With the Olympics behind her, Bhaker has revealed her desires for her off-time. In particular, Bhaker stated that she wants to practise martial arts. Speaking to PTI, Bhaker revealed that now is the perfect time to get back to her hobbies.

"Now, I have some time off and I can probably do that (martial arts) again," said Bhaker, a karate kid in her teens before a change of heart led her to shooting.

"I was not able to get that kind of time to invest myself into that (martial arts). Finally, I can take time off for my hobbies, and I have many, many hobbies. Horse riding... personally, I love horse riding, skating, I can still manage on the roads, then fitness, I really enjoy working out.

"Then, I have dance (as a hobby) also , I am learning Bharatnatyam. I love the dance forms. I was training in France, I wasn't able to get time, not able to cope up with the (Bharatnatyam) classes," said Bhaker, whose trainer is from Tamil Nadu.