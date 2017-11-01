 
don't
miss
All Sports
Shooting

Pooja Ghatkar, Shahzar Rizvi Win Gold at Commonwealth Shooting Championship

Updated: 01 November 2017 14:24 IST

In the 10m women's air rifle event, Pooja Ghatkar bagged a gold while her countrymate Anjum Moudgil won the silver medal. The bronze in this event went to Martina Lindsay Veloso of Singapore.

Pooja Ghatkar, Shahzar Rizvi Win Gold at Commonwealth Shooting Championship
Pooja Ghatkar bagged a gold whileAnjum Moudgil won the silver medal. © Twitter

Indian pistol shooters on Wednesday pulled off a clean sweep in the 10m air pistol event at the Commonwealth Shooting Championship with Shahzar Rizvi, Omkar Singh and Jitu Rai winning gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the 10m women's air rifle event, Pooja Ghatkar bagged a gold while Anjum Moudgil won the silver medal. The bronze in this event went to Martina Lindsay Veloso of Singapore.

India had a productive second day at the range winning as many as five medals, including two gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

Earlier, Heena Sidhu claimed the 10m air pistol gold, while Deepak Kumar fetched a silver in the 10m air rifle event to give India a fine start at the Championships yesterday. Sidhu shot a combined score of 626.2 (386+240.8) to claim the top honours.

This was Sidhu's second successive international gold after she, along with Jitu Rai, claimed the top position in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in the ISSF World Cup Finals in Delhi earlier this month.

Topics : Shooting
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Commonwealth Shooting Championships: Heena Sidhu Strikes Gold, Deepak Kumar Wins Bronze
Commonwealth Shooting Championships: Heena Sidhu Strikes Gold, Deepak Kumar Wins Bronze
ISSF World Cup Final: Sangram Dahiya Wins Silver In Double Trap
ISSF World Cup Final: Sangram Dahiya Wins Silver In Double Trap
ISSF World Cup Final: Amanpreet Singh Wins Bronze In 50m Pistol Event, Jitu Rai Seventh
ISSF World Cup Final: Amanpreet Singh Wins Bronze In 50m Pistol Event, Jitu Rai Seventh
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.