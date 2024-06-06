Sarabjot Singh opened India's account at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Munich (Germany), with a gold medal in the men's 10m Air Pistol event. The 22-year-old Indian shot 242.7 in the eight-man final, leaving behind his nearest competitor Bu Shuaihang of China, by 0.2 points. Germany's Robin Walter won bronze. Sarabjot had earlier on Wednesday shot a top score of 588 to qualify for the decider. The final had in its line-up among others, the reigning Chinese World Champion Bowen Zhang and four-time Olympian Yusuf Dikec of Turkey, besides Bu and Robin.

The 22-year-old Indian shooter under the circumstances delivered a credible pillar-to-post victory for his second individual ISSF World Cup medal, after his breakthrough gold last year in Bhopal.

The young Indian was strongest off the blocks, shooting three high 10s off his first five single shots to take an early lead. His consistent shooting continued and he never gave up the lead until Walter caught up with him at the end of the 14th single shot.

A clutch 10.8 for his 15th looked to have settled the final as Walter wilted with an 8.6. After Zhang bowed out in fifth, Walter upset four-time Olympian Yusuf Dikec of Turkey for bronze.

Going into the final two shots, 1.4 points separated Sarabjot from Bu, who was now enjoying the chase as pressure told on Sarabjot. In the end, the Indian shooter did well to hold on for a confidence-boosting win.