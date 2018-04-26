 
don't
miss
All Sports
Shooting

ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Om Prakash Mitharval Finish Fourth

Updated: 26 April 2018 14:58 IST

Manu Bhaker and Om Prakash Mitharval failed to reach the podium as India finished fourth at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup

ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Om Prakash Mitharval Finish Fourth
Manu Bhaker and Om Prakash Mitharval finished fourth. © Twitter

Manu Bhaker and Om Prakash Mitharval failed to reach the podium as India finished fourth at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup on Thursday. This is the third fourth-place finish for India at an ISSF World Cup. Manu and Om finished fizzled off after a promising start to fourth in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event on the concluding day of the event. The pair had earlier shot a qualification world record in the event, shooting a combined total of 778 to claim the record by a point from the German couple of Christian and Sandra Reitz, who took silver after qualifying in fifth place.

The Chinese pair of Xiaojing Ji and Jiayu Wu won gold in the event with a world record score of 487.7 in the final. Serbia's Damir Mikec and Zorana Arunovic took bronze.

Eight Indians have so far reached seven finals at the Changwon International Shooting centre, including in two team events. But only Shahzar Rizvi has managed a silver in the Men's 10m Air Pistol.

This will be the same range where the World Championships, the first Olympic quota competition for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will be held in four months time.

In the first medal event of the day, India's Sanjeev Rajput made it to the final of the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) event to finished eighth eventually.

He was never in the groove in the final and was the first to bow out of the 45-shot medal round won by Rio Olympics Silver medalist Sergey Kamenskiy of Russia.

Sanjeev had earlier shot a solid 1178 to qualify in sixth place among eight finalists.

Youngsters Akhil Sheoran and Swapnil Kusale, the other Indians in the Men's 3P among the 76-strong qualification round line-up, shot 1172 and 1171 to finish 17th and 24th respectively.

In the Mixed Team Pistol event, the Indian pair of Heena Sidhu and Shahzar Rizvi finished 19th in qualification with a score of 762.

Comments
Topics : Shooting
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Manu Bhaker and Om Prakash Mitharval failed to reach the podium
  • This is the third fourth-place finish for India at an ISSF World Cup
  • 8 Indians have reached 7 finals at Changwon International Shooting centre
Related Articles
CWG Gold Medallist Manu Bhaker Dismisses Controversy, Says She Sat On The Ground By Choice
CWG Gold Medallist Manu Bhaker Dismisses Controversy, Says She Sat On The Ground By Choice
India Should Boycott 2022 Commonwealth Games, Says NRAI Chief Raninder Singh
India Should Boycott 2022 Commonwealth Games, Says NRAI Chief Raninder Singh
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sanjeev Rajput Smashes Games Record To Claim Gold In 50m Rifle 3 Positions
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sanjeev Rajput Smashes Games Record To Claim Gold In 50m Rifle 3 Positions
Commonwealth Games 2018: Bronze For Naman Tanwar, 3 Other Boxers In Finals
Commonwealth Games 2018: Bronze For Naman Tanwar, 3 Other Boxers In Finals
CWG 2018: Record-Breaking Anish Bhanwala, 15, Wins Gold In Men
CWG 2018: Record-Breaking Anish Bhanwala, 15, Wins Gold In Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.