India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the gold medal in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi on Wednesday. The 20-year-old became the youngest in history to win a shooting World Cup gold in the 3 Positions event. Hungary's Istvan Peni took home the silver medal while Denmark's Steffen Olsen finished third to secure the bronze medal. The two other Indian shooters in the final had a disappointing game, with Sanjeev Rajput finishing sixth and Niraj Kumar coming in at the last position.

This was India's 8th gold medal in the ongoing World Cup. India continue to dominate the medal tally with 15 so far. India have won three silver medals and four bronze to go with the eight gold medals.

