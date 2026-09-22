The Indian shooting pair of Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane finished fourth in the 10m air rifle mixed team final after failing to carry the momentum of a strong qualification round performance at the Asian Games on Tuesday. Valarivan and Mane, having already won a silver in different events, could not pose a challenge to the rest of the field including China, South Korea and Japan. The Indian duo was trailing the field all through the final before being eliminated with a score of 376.3.

The Chinese pair of Wang Zifei and Sheng Lihao pocketed the gold medal with a world record total of 507.1.

South Korea's Ban Hyojin and Park Hajun settled for silver with a score of 502.9 and Japan's Naoki Hanakawa and Misakia Nobata got the bronze with a 439.7. Vietnam was disqualified after finishing fourth in the qualification.

Valaviran could not shoot as consistently as she did in the indvidual and women's team events where she won silver medals.

India managed 103.6 in series 1, increased their overall tally to 207.9 in series 2 before reaching 312.3 at the end of series 3, well behind South Korea who tallied 314.3 after 15 shots. India were eliminated from the medal race after the 18th shot.

In the qualification, Valarivan and Mane shot 634.6 to finish second in the classification.

The Chinese pair of Zifei and Lihao entered the final with a score of 638.9, a qualification world record total.

South Korea's Hyojin and Hajun were third in qualification with an aggregate of 633.2. Vietnam's Thanh Thao Phi and Tam Quang Nguyen finished fourth with a 631 before being disqualifed.

Mane was a part of the silver-winning Indian men's 10m air rifle team earlier in the competition. He had won a bronze in the individual men's competition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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