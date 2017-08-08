Asian Shotgun Championships: India Trap Shooter Kynan Chenai Bags Bronze

New Delhi: India shooter Kynan Chenai won a bronze in men's trap event, his first international medal at the senior level, at the 7th Asian Championship Shotgun at Astana, Kazakhstan. Kynan first shot 116 out of 125 to qualify for the six men final round in third sport and then held on to the position till the end of the finals. He shot a score of 30 to finish behind gold medallist Abdulrahman Al Faihan of Kuwait, who shot 39 for a new Asian finals record and another Kuwati Talal AlRashidi, who bagged the silver with an effort of 38.

"Yeah I think it's my first medal at the senior level...not very sure. Conditions were very tough, winds were at 60-70 kmph. The range layout was also difficult and with all the internal fighting going on inside my brain after a strenuous qualification, it was a tough final," said Kynan.

"Happy to have overcome all that and very happy to come out with this result. Also with the new rules of 50 targets in the finals, this was the first final I shot with the new rules. So really very happy," he added.

Earlier, Kynan started his qualification round in third place, on a score of 69 out of 75. He then shot rounds of 23 and 24 to finish in the same position.

His teammates -- Zoravar Singh Sandhu ended in 17th place shooting 110 and Birendeep Sodhi finished 36th shooting a score of 98.

India finished in seventh place in the Team section with a combined score of 324.

Kuwait won gold, Lebabnon clinched the silver while the UAE settled for bronze.

India have so far won two gold medals and a bronze in the competition. Wednesday will see the mixed trap medal events take place.