Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala claimed the silver medal in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event of the ongoing Asian Shooting Championships here on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Anish finished with a total of 35, just one shy of gold-winner Su Lianbofan of China. The bronze went to Korea's Lee Jaekyoon. The Indian had a one-point lead after the first four series but fell behind after that. On Tuesday, Olympian Sift Kaur Samra had pulled off an incredible performance by claiming the individual women's 50m rifle 3 positions gold besides helping the country to the team title.

India have so far clinched 72 medals in the competition that also features junior events. Thirty nine of these medals are gold, a tally helped to a large extent by the brilliant show of junior shooters.

