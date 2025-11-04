Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal warmed up nicely for the upcoming Test series against South Africa with his 16th first-class hundred that earned Mumbai a solitary point in their drawn group D Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan. Rajasthan got three points courtesy their massive first innings lead of 363 runs after scoring 617 in their first essay riding on Deepak Hooda's magnificent 248. Having scored only 254 in their first innings, Mumbai ended the third day's play at 89 for no loss in 22 overs.

They had to bat out the final day to save themselves from a humiliating innings defeat and Jaiswal, with a stylish 156 off 174 balls, ensured that players shook hands after the first two sessions.

Mumbai were 269 for 3 in 82 overs and it was virtually impossible for Rajasthan to get seven wickets on a placid track. On the final day, Rajasthan sent down 60 overs.

Jaiswal's innings had 18 fours and a six, and he added 149 runs for the opening wicket with Musheer Khan (63 off 115 balls). He was also associated in a 67-run stand for the third wicket with veteran Siddhesh Lad (19 not out).

Former skipper Ajinkya Rahane was stumped trying to hit left-arm spinner Kukna Ajay Singh.

Delhi get 1 point despite Rana, Sangwan tons in triple-century opening stand

Delhi's left-handed opening duo of Arpit Rana and Sanat Sangwan hit centuries and added a whopping 321 runs for the unbroken opening stand but it was of little consequence with Puducherry walking away with three points by virtue of their first-innings lead.

Puducherry scored 481 in their first innings after Delhi managed 294 batting first.

Delhi have now failed to record outright wins in both their home games and are currently placed fifth in the group D table.

Hyderabad lead with 10 points while Mumbai with same number of points are placed second due to inferior net run rate. Rajasthan (9 points) and Jammu and Kashmir (8 points) are in third and fourth position respectively.

Having conceded a 187-run first innings lead, Delhi went into the final day with 76 for no loss and it was expected that they would draw the game unless there is a batting collapse.

Rana hit his maiden hundred (170 off 275 balls) with 17 fours and two sixes while the dogged Sangwan managed 122 off 213 balls with nine fours. He had missed out on a hundred in the first essay by one run and made amends in the second innings.

With 568 runs in three games, Sangwan is now on top of the batting charts with three half-centuries (including 99), one century and one double ton in six completed innings.

However, both Rana and Sangwan would concede that they got some freebies during the 58 overs on the day as non-regular bowlers like Aman Khan, Anand Bais and Paras Ratnaparkhe sent down a number of overs on a dead track.

Mohsin bags six as Karnataka beat Kerala

Mohsin Khan claimed six wickets as a dominant Karnataka crushed last year's finalists Kerala by an innings and 164 runs in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B contest, here on Tuesday.

Kerala were shot out for 184 following-on as Mohsin, who returned a splendid 23.3-14-29-6, ran through their batting line-up with Karnataka completing a bonus-point victory on the final day of the match, here at the KCA Cricket Ground.

Kerala entered the final day with the follow-on enforced on them and Karnataka still having a lead of 338 runs in the second innings, having piled up a huge 585/5 declared.

Vidwath Kaverappa removed opener Nidheesh MD (9) and No 3 Akshay Chandran (0) in quick succession to continue the plight for the home side, while Mohsin began by cleaning up Krishna Prasad for 33.

The left-arm spinner did not allow any of the Kerala batters to find their feet at the crease as he sent down more than half of his 23.3 overs as maidens.

Karnataka, who had bowled out Kerala for 238 in the first innings, walked away with seven points with their first win of the season after first two matches ended in draws.

India batter Karun Nair, who made 233 for Karnataka, was named the player-of-the-match.

At Indore, hosts Madhya Pradesh walked away with three points on basis of first-innings lead as their clash against Chandigarh ended in a draw.

The hosts were 73/3 with an overall lead of 147 runs when the stumps were drawn. MP had taken a 74-run lead in the first essay.

Visitors Goa were the happier side with three points in their kitty on the basis of first-innings lead against hosts Punjab at the PCA New Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh.

Punjab reached 179 for four with Nehal Wadhera batting on 55 and Ramandeep Singh on 36 not out when the match was called off.

Punjab had conceded a lead of 171 runs after replying with 325 against Goa's 494/6 declared.

Meanwhile, at the Golf Club Ground in Nashik, Maharashtra and Saurashtra's game ended in a tame draw with the hosts reaching 55/1 in their first innings.

Saurashtra had declared their first innings at 394/5 with Harvik Desai 132) and Jay Gohil (115) scoring centuries.

Brief Scores

In Jaipur: Mumbai 254 and 269/3 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 156, Musheer Khan 63, Kukna Ajay Singh 2/61). Rajasthan 617. Points Rajasthan 3. Mumbai 1.

In New Delhi: Delhi 294 and 321/0 (Arpit Rana 170 no, Sanat Sangwan 122 no).

Puducherry 481. Points Delhi 1. Puducherry 3.

In Raipur: Jammu and Kashmir 394. Chattisgarh 505/9 (Amandeep Khare 156, Aditya Sarwate 79, Vanshak Sharma 3/110). Points: Chattisgarh 3. J&K 1.

In Nadaun: Himachal Pradesh 318 and 303. Hyderabad 278 and (target 344) 347/6 (Abhirath Reddy 175 not out, Rahul Radesh 66), Hyderabad won by 4 wickets.

Points: HP 0. Hyderabad 6.

At Thiruvananthapuram: Karnataka 585/5 declared beat Kerala 238 and 184; 79.3 overs (Krishna Prasad 33, Eden Apple Tom 39 not out; Vidwath Kaverappa 2/28, Mohsin Khan 6/29) by an innings and 164 runs.

At Indore: Madhya Pradesh 348/8 declared and 73/3; 27 overs (Harsh Gawali 33, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 15 not out; Nishunk Birla 2/21) drew with Chandigarh 310.

At Chandigarh: Punjab 325 and 179/4; 63 overs (Harnoor Singh 49, Nehal Wadhera 55 not out, Ramandeep Singh 36 not out; Darshan Misal 2/57) drew with Goa 494/6 declared.

At Nashik: Saurashtra 394/5 declared; 101 overs (Harvik Desai 132, Jay Gohil 115, Arpit Vasavada 73 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 2/96) drew with Maharashtra 55/1; 10 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 35 not out; Hiten Kanbi 1/6).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)