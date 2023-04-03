The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will be merging with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to form a new, publicly listed company after a multi-million-dollar deal was finalised. Endeavor Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC, announced that they will hold 51 per cent controlling interest in the new company while WWE shareholders will hold 49 per cent. WWE, owned by billionaire Vince McMahon, has been in the news regarding a potential takeover and in the aftermath of the new deal, WWE will be valued at $9.3 billion while UFC, which is owned by Endeavor, is valued at $12.1 billion.

Right now, McMahon is the chairman of WWE while Dana White is in-charge of UFC. The new deal may affect the positions of both personalities, but no official confirmation was given regarding any changes.

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel announced the news of the merger in an official release.

“This is a rare opportunity to create a global live sports and entertainment pureplay built for where the industry is headed,” Emanuel said. “For decades, Vince and his team have demonstrated an incredible track record of innovation and shareholder value creation, and we are confident that Endeavor can deliver significant additional value for shareholders by bringing UFC and WWE together.”

The release further stated that eleven members of the board of directors — six selected by UFC and five by WWE - will be named on a later date and they will be given the responsibility of the new product.

“Given the incredible work that Ari and Endeavor have done to grow the UFC brand – nearly doubling its revenue over the past seven years – and the immense success we've already had in partnering with their team on a number of ventures, I believe that this is without a doubt the best outcome for our shareholders and other stakeholders,” McMahon added in the joint statement by WWE and UFC.