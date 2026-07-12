For most footballers, the road to an international tournament begins at an academy. For these 10 young Indians, it began with a chance to be seen.

In a few days, they will step onto the pitches of Gothenburg, Sweden, wearing the India jersey at the Gothia Special Olympics Trophy—the inclusive wing of the world's largest youth football tournament. They will carry the weight of expectation too. India arrive as two-time defending champions after title-winning campaigns in 2024 and 2025. But this story isn't really about defending a trophy. It is about defending a belief—that talent has never depended on ability labels.

For nearly two decades, SKF India's 'Meet the World' initiative has quietly built that belief. What started in 2007 as a grassroots football tournament has evolved into a pathway that now stretches from dusty local grounds to one of world football's grandest youth stages. Since 2011, the company has also backed the Gothia Cup's inclusive category, helping athletes with intellectual disabilities dream beyond participation.

"The most significant shift hasn't just been in the athletes' game—it's been in their spirit," says Sujeeth Pai, Director – Manufacturing Operations, India, Southeast Asia and Middle East (ISEAM), SKF India (Industrial) Limited.

"When we started, the focus was on providing a launchpad for participation. Today, it has become about recognition, dignity and a fundamental shift in belief—not just among the athletes themselves, but also in how families, communities and society perceive their potential."

That transformation is perhaps the biggest victory.

More Than A Selection Trial

The final squad may consist of just 10 players, but the journey started with hundreds chasing the same dream.

The selection process began at the 'Meet the World' tournament, where players were assessed on every aspect of the modern game—dribbling, passing, shooting, ball control, defensive awareness, teamwork and tactical understanding. Goalkeepers underwent separate evaluations focusing on positioning, catching, distribution and shot-stopping.

With players arriving from across India, selectors first shortlisted 25 footballers before putting them through three intensive coaching camps.

The camps became progressively tougher.

The first identified each player's strongest position. The second shifted the focus towards tactical awareness, combinations and team chemistry. The final phase simulated tournament football, with practice matches, fitness sessions and meticulous attention to nutrition, recovery and injury prevention.

The result is a squad representing ten different states and Union Territories—a reflection of football's growing footprint across the country and the widening reach of inclusive sport.

A Journey, Not A Destination

Pai insists Gothenburg is not the finish line.

"Our partnership with the Gothia Cup has always been based on a shared vision where young people can come together, regardless of their background, to celebrate their love for football," he says.

SKF's support extends well beyond sponsorship. From grassroots selection tournaments and residential coaching camps to specialised equipment and complete travel logistics, the programme has been designed as a long-term athlete development pathway.

That philosophy bore fruit spectacularly when India made its Gothia Special Olympics Trophy debut in 2024 in partnership with Special Olympics Bharat—and returned home as champions.

They repeated the feat in 2025.

For Pai, those trophies are only part of the story.

"Watching these athletes walk out in Gothenburg is a powerful testament to what happens when you build the right platform and let the athletes lead. It is a true honour to be part of their journey."

Unknown Opponents, Familiar Mindset

Unlike conventional tournaments, the Gothia Special Olympics Trophy follows a divisioning format.

India will not know their opponents until they arrive in Sweden. Two initial classification matches will determine which group they eventually compete in.

The uncertainty changes little.

The coaching staff expects the world's strongest Special Olympics teams to be present but remains focused on one match at a time.

After all, this group has already learnt that every milestone has to be earned.

Beyond Gothenburg

Win or lose, the players' journey will continue after the tournament.

The Gothia Cup forms one step in Special Olympics Bharat's year-round athlete development programme. Once back home, the footballers will continue competing in state and national events while remaining in contention for future national camps and international competitions.

That continuity matters.

Too often, inspiring stories end with a photograph at the airport or a medal ceremony. This programme attempts something different: ensuring international exposure becomes the beginning of an athlete's growth rather than its peak.

Perhaps that explains why Pai believes the greatest change has happened off the pitch.

What began as a football initiative in India has today become part of a movement spanning more than 20 countries, offering thousands of young athletes an opportunity to compete internationally.

The medals are memorable.

The victories are celebrated.

But the most enduring image may simply be this: ten young footballers boarding a flight to Sweden, no longer hoping they belong on the world stage, but knowing they do.

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