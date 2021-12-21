In a hilarious incident during Jake Paul's clash against Tyron Woodley on Saturday, UFC fighter Nate Diaz attempted a fake punch on an MMA fighter Carrese Archer, who immediately flinched and spilled his drink everywhere. The incident was shared by UFC President Dana White on Instagram and received funny replies from fans. In the video, the 26-year-old was caught pretending to throw a punch as he walked past Archer, receiving an instinctive response at the Amalie Arena in Florida. Following the incident, security kept Archer and Diaz apart and prevented the situation from escalating.

Here is the video of the incident:

Although fans saw the humorous side of the incident, Archer wasn't too pleased with it. Taking to Instagram, he challenged Diaz to a fight.

He also stated that the UFC President would not find it funny if he challenged Diaz to a fight. He also went on to ask fans, "you all think this man is a gangster?"

He stated, "Hello, world, I see a lot of laughter. Everybody laughing, same thing, make you laugh, make you cry. He has the security protecting him and you go flinch on me and try to sucker punch me when I am not paying attention and you all think this man is a gangster?"

Attacking Dana White, he also said, ""Anybody that knows me knows how One Punch rock it... Anyway, back to why I'm making this video, Dana White, I see you made a post and you laughed and you thought it was funny."

"I bet you won't think it's funny, you sign me for one fight and I knock Nate Diaz out in the first round", he said.

In the ring, Jake Paul went on to win his bout against Woodley with a brutal knockout punch in the sixth round.