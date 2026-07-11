Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return to the Octagon has attracted a seven-figure wager from one of the biggest names in music. Canadian rapper Drake has placed $1 million (approximately Rs 9.5 crore) on the Irishman to defeat Max Holloway in the UFC 329 main event. If McGregor emerges victorious, the bet is expected to return $2.85 million (approximately Rs 27.16 crore), putting the internet's infamous "Drake Curse" back in the spotlight.

Drake shared a screenshot of the bet on Instagram along with a trademark McGregor-inspired caption.

"THE MAC IS BACK?!?!?? The proper twelve drinking, tailored suit wearing, Lambo Yacht riding man with the Dubai tan that once had both belts in both hands...Say less @stake."

The wager adds another storyline to one of the biggest fights of the year. McGregor will make his first UFC appearance since breaking his leg during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in 2021. The former two-division champion faces old rival Holloway in a rematch that fans have waited years to see. Holloway enters the fight fresh off his spectacular last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, making the clash one of the most anticipated bouts of 2026.

Drake has become almost as famous for his high-stakes sports betting as he is for his music. The Grammy-winning rapper has routinely placed bets worth hundreds of thousands, and sometimes millions, of dollars on UFC, boxing, football and NBA events.

His betting record has also given rise to the internet's famous "Drake Curse", a tongue-in-cheek belief that athletes and teams publicly backed by the rapper often end up losing. The superstition has followed several stars over the years, although many have also gone on to win despite Drake's support.

McGregor has previously been on the wrong side of the supposed curse. Drake backed the Irishman ahead of his UFC 264 trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, only for McGregor to suffer a broken leg and lose via first-round TKO. The rapper also lost a reported multi-million-dollar wager when Israel Adesanya was stunned by Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in 2023.

However, the "Drake Curse" has not always lived up to its reputation. Drake won big after backing Alex Pereira to defeat Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307 and has also enjoyed successful wagers on several major sporting events.

Whether Drake's latest million-dollar gamble pays off will be decided on Saturday night in Las Vegas. For McGregor, victory would mark a dream comeback after a four-year absence from the Octagon. For Drake, it could mean collecting nearly Rs 24.5 crore while adding another chapter to the story of the internet's most talked-about sports betting superstition.

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