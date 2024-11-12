Amid the ICC Champions Trophy stand-off between India and Pakistan, other sporting events also seem to be taking a toll. The Indian High Commission has now refused to issue visas to most Pakistani players from the upcoming Asia Cup Youth Scrabble Championship and Delhi Cup. It has been reported that Pakistan players had submitted applications two months in advance, but the matter lingered on. Now, the Indian High Commission has confirmed that the said players will not be issued visas.

The Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) Director Tariq Pervez expressed his disappointment at the Indian government's decision. He told state-run APP that half the team was denied visas without explanation, including players who had previously participated and won in India in 2022.

Pervez also revealed that Pakistan's scrabble players, awaiting visas, traveled to Lahore in anticipation of receiving visas but would now have to return to Karachi disappointed.

“Half the team was denied visas without explanation, including players who had previously competed and triumphed in India just last year,” said Perez.

“As reigning World Youth Champions and defending Asian Youth titleholders, Pakistan's absence is a significant setback for the tournament,” he added.

With the recent developments, the sporting relations between India and Pakistan hit an all-new low. The stand-off between the two countries worsens, especially in the wake of the debate around the Indian men's cricket team's participation in next year's ICC Champions Trophy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of its decision to not send the ODI team to Pakistan for Champions Trophy.

While PCB are determined to host the entire tournament at home, a hybrid format has been suggested by the Indain board. However, a decision on the matter hasn't yet been taken by the Pakistan board, who hold the hosting rights for the tournament.