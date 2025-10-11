Indian endurance athlete and adventurer with a cause, Mann Sharma, has surpassed the existing world record of 5.1 kilometres in the ongoing Mann vs Burpees, the world's first-ever Burpee Marathon at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, New Delhi. On the third day of his ten-day challenge, Mann made history by crossing the 5.1 km mark, setting a new global benchmark in the category of Burpee Broad Jumps. The World Record will be officially ratified by World Book of Records representatives present at the venue at the end of Mann' attempt.

This monumental milestone is part of Mann's greater mission to complete the full marathon distance of 42.195 kilometres entirely through burpees, an unprecedented test of human endurance and willpower. The event, organized by Question Associates in collaboration with Fit India and recognized by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), aims to raise funds and awareness for The One Friend NGO, which supports the education and empowerment of underprivileged children across India.

Surpassing the existing record just three days into the attempt, Mann has already rewritten history. The previous world record of 5.1 km stood unchallenged for years. Mann's achievement now propels him into a league of extraordinary endurance athletes. Living on-site at the stadium for the duration of the event, Mann continues to inspire spectators and supporters who gather daily to witness this extraordinary human endeavour.

Speaking after crossing the record mark, Mann Sharma shared, "Breaking the record is not the finish line, it's just the beginning of what we set out to do. Every metre, every burpee, is for the children whose dreams deserve a chance. I am humbled, grateful, and more determined than ever to complete this marathon of purpose. This record belongs to everyone who believes that strength is not in muscle, but in meaning."

As Mann vs Burpees continues, India watches in awe as one man's spirit transforms a test of endurance into a movement of empathy, determination, and hope. The event is supported by Junior Age, a leading children's newspaper, as the Title Sponsor, while MuscleBlaze and Brown Sugar serve as the Nutrition Partners for the event.

