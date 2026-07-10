Conor McGregor ensured his long-awaited UFC return grabbed headlines even before fight night after a chaotic face-off with Max Holloway descended into drama at the UFC 329 pre-fight press conference in Las Vegas on Friday.

Moments after the press conference ended, McGregor charged towards Holloway during the traditional staredown, snatched the Hawaiian's sunglasses and hurled them to the floor before pressing his forehead against his opponent's. Security and UFC officials quickly stepped in to separate the pair before allowing them to square off again under tighter supervision.

While McGregor brought the theatrics, Holloway refused to react, maintaining his composure throughout the tense exchange despite the Irishman's attempts to provoke him.

Saturday's bout (Sunday in India) marks McGregor's first appearance inside the Octagon since suffering a horrific leg break in his trilogy defeat to Dustin Poirier in 2021. The former two-division champion has endured a turbulent spell away from competition, with injuries, legal issues and repeated questions over his future dominating the headlines. Yet, judging by the reception inside the T-Mobile Arena, fans remain firmly behind the Irish superstar.

Photo Credit: Instagram/UFC

McGregor received thunderous cheers from the Las Vegas crowd, while Holloway, who lost to the Irishman in their first meeting back in 2013, was met with boos.

Following the face-off, McGregor lifted two commemorative UFC championship belts draped in Irish colours, symbolising his achievement as the promotion's first simultaneous two-weight champion after capturing the featherweight title in 2015 and the lightweight crown in 2016.

Photo Credit: Instagram/UFC

"I'm excited to showcase what human grit, desire and dedication can do," McGregor said. "Despite the odds, we can overcome them. Never be a victim of your circumstances. I'm going to show the world you too can do the same."

The 37-year-old also dismissed Holloway's suggestion that the contest would be decided in the later rounds.

"I can destroy Max inside 10 seconds," McGregor declared. "I have Hall of Fame fighters defeated in under a minute. But don't get it twisted. If we go into these deep waters, Max is going to be in a lot of trouble."

McGregor then rejected Holloway's proposal of a trilogy fight if he loses on Saturday, claiming his opponent was thinking more about business than the challenge ahead.

Read Here: 13 Years Ago Conor McGregor Beat Max Holloway. This Time Everything Is Different

"I find it disrespectful. He must not realise the danger he is in. I forecast Holloway's retirement on Saturday night. Not a trilogy for cash," he said.

The Irishman also took aim at Holloway's striking credentials, dismissing the American's reputation as one of the UFC's finest boxers.

"I think his boxing is abysmal. I don't rate it once. He has one gear and it's not impressive...Saturday night he gets destroyed," McGregor added.

The verbal exchanges continued throughout the press conference. When Holloway spoke about representing the Pacific Islands, McGregor interrupted to jokingly tell him, "You're welcome," prompting Holloway to laugh and reply, "Thank you, Conor McGregor."

McGregor later claimed Holloway had borrowed elements of his fighting persona over the years, from his striking style to aspects of his presentation.

"The entire game, along with Max, took some shots from me. Saturday night, I'm going to show the evolution of McGregor. The Mac is back," he said.

With emotions already running high before the opening bell, UFC 329 now has an explosive backdrop as one of the sport's biggest stars attempts to complete his long-awaited comeback against a former featherweight champion eager to settle a 13-year-old score.

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