Thirteen years ago, a rising Irish prospect named Conor McGregor stepped into the Octagon against an ambitious 21-year-old Max Holloway. It was a fight few imagined would still be talked about more than a decade later. McGregor won by unanimous decision and continued his meteoric rise to superstardom, while Holloway suffered a defeat that would ultimately become one of the biggest learning experiences of his career.

Now, after 13 years, the two men are set to meet again. But almost everything has changed.

Back in 2013, McGregor was the hungry challenger with razor-sharp confidence and a dangerous left hand that was beginning to capture the UFC's attention. Holloway, meanwhile, was still finding his footing in the promotion, showing flashes of talent but lacking the experience that would later define his career.

The first bout also came with adversity for McGregor. He injured his ACL during the fight but still managed to secure a unanimous decision victory, extending his winning streak and setting himself on a path that would transform mixed martial arts.

Photo Credit: AFP

The years that followed took the two fighters in very different directions.

McGregor became the biggest star the sport has ever produced. He captured featherweight and lightweight titles, became the UFC's first simultaneous two-division champion, crossed over into boxing to face Floyd Mayweather and turned himself into one of the most recognisable athletes in the world.

Photo Credit: AFP

Holloway's rise was quieter but equally remarkable.

The Hawaiian rebuilt his career from the ground up, putting together one of the greatest runs in featherweight history. His relentless pace, elite striking and legendary durability earned him the UFC featherweight title and victories over some of the biggest names in the division. Today, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest featherweights to ever compete inside the Octagon.

Photo Credit: AFP

That is what makes this rematch so compelling.

McGregor enters the fight carrying questions that did not exist 13 years ago. A lengthy absence from competition, a devastating leg injury and inconsistent results have left many wondering whether the former champion can still compete at the very highest level.

Holloway, on the other hand, arrives as one of the UFC's most battle-tested veterans. Years of championship fights and elite competition have turned the once-promising youngster into a complete mixed martial artist.

The dynamic has completely flipped.

The experienced veteran in 2013 was McGregor. In 2026, it is Holloway who owns the momentum, while McGregor finds himself trying to prove he still belongs among the sport's elite.

For Holloway, this is more than another high-profile fight. It is a chance to rewrite the story that began with one of the earliest defeats of his UFC career.

For McGregor, it is an opportunity to remind the world why he became the biggest draw in MMA history.

Thirteen years ago, Conor McGregor won the first chapter.

This time, both fighters know far more is at stake than just another victory. One could reignite a legendary career. The other could finally close the book on a rivalry that has been waiting more than a decade for its sequel.

The long-awaited rematch headlines UFC 329 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 11 (July 12 in India) during International Fight Week. The card also features a lightweight clash between Benoit Saint Denis and Paddy Pimblett, along with key bouts including Cory Sandhagen vs Mario Bautista and Brandon Royval vs Lone'er Kavanagh.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi