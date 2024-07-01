Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone smashed her own 400m hurdles world record on Sunday to book her place at the Paris Olympics in sensational style at the US trials in Eugene, Oregon. McLaughlin-Levrone obliterated her rivals to power home in an astonishing 50.65sec, bettering her previous best of 50.68, also set at Hayward Field, during the 2022 World Championships. McLaughlin-Levrone, the reigning Olympic champion, was out of the blocks quickly and then produced a devastating burst of speed down the stretch to finish ahead of Anna Cockrell (52.64sec) and Jasmine Jones (52.77sec).

"Honestly, praise god," McLaughlin-Levrone said after her jaw-dropping performance.

"I was not expecting that, but he can do anything -- anything's possible in Christ. I'm just amazed, baffled and shocked."

The 24-year-old's victory sees her safely through to her third Olympic Games after appearances at the 2016 Rio Games and pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games.

On Sunday's evidence, McLaughlin-Levrone will once again be the overwhelming favourite to add to her collection of major championship victories following gold medals in Tokyo three years ago and world championships two years ago.

In the men's 400m hurdles, meanwhile, Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Rai Benjamin sealed his place in Paris with a commanding victory in a world-leading 46.47sec.

Benjamin hammered down the back straight to build an early lead and then flew out of the final bend with an injection of pace to torch the field, crossing around 10m ahead of his nearest rivals, C.J. Allen (47.81sec) and Trevor Bassitt (47.82sec).

The 26-year-old is hoping to emerge from the shadow of Norwegian hurdling king Karsten Warholm, the reigning Olympic and world champion over the discipline.

In the women's 100m hurdles, Masai Russell produced the race of her life to book her ticket to Paris, winning in a world-leading 12.25sec ahead of Alaysha Johnson, second in 12.31sec. Grace Stark was third in 12.31sec.

"I can't even talk right now, I've got so many emotions because this has been the hardest season of my life," the 24-year-old Russell said after her victory.

"People were doubting me, saying all these things about me. But I just stayed true to myself, stayed true to my work and my craft."

But there was disappointment for two veterans of US sprint hurdling, with 2019 world champion Nia Ali missing out after finishing fourth, and Keni Harrison, the 2020 Olympic silver medallist, finishing sixth.

Elsewhere on Sunday, two-time Olympic champion Christian Taylor failed to roll back time in the triple jump, while Will Claye, silver medallist behind Taylor in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, also failed to qualify.

The event was won by Salif Mane with a leap of 17.52m, with Russell Robinson second and Donald Scott third.

