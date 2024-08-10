Neeraj Chopra said that his mother spoke from her heart when she said that Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem was 'like her son' after Pakistan and India claimed the top two medals in men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024. Nadeem came up with a monster 92.97m throw to break the Olympic record and clinch the gold while Neeraj's season best 89.45m throw earned him the silver. After the event, Neeraj's mother - Saroj Devi - was asked about Nadeem winning the gold ahead of her son and she responded by saying that 'the one who got the gold is also like our son'. Neeraj said that his mother is not influenced by what's happening on social media and always speaks from her heart.

"She lives in a village, a background where she is not influenced by news on social media and television, about the relations between India and Pakistan. She has the feeling of a mother. She speaks simply and speaks her heart," Neeraj said during an interaction with India Today in Paris.

"She speaks from the heart of a mother. Some people might have found it strange, some people might have liked it," he added.

Earlier, Neeraj's mother Saroj Devi said that she was happy with the way his son delivered at the Olympics and is eager to cook her son's favourite meal.

"We are very happy. For us, silver is also equal to gold. The one who got the gold is also like our son. He was injured, so we are happy with his performance. I will cook his favourite food," she told ANI.

Nadeem's mother also praised Neeraj during an interaction with the local press in her village.

"He (Neeraj) is also like my son. He is Nadeem's friend and also his brother. Wins and losses are part of the sport. May god bless him, may he win medals. They are like brothers, I've prayed for Neeraj too," she said.

