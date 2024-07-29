The Indian contingent gears up for a Super Monday in Paris Olympic Games 2024, after shooter Manu Bhaker opened the nation's tally with a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol final. Bhaker missed out on a medal in the Tokyo Games due to a pistol malfunction but made amends this time, bagging India's first medal in Paris. On Monday, Bhaker will be in action again, hoping to add to her country's glory with a medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event. Shooters Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta will also be in the spotlight in their respective individual 10m Air Rifle finals.

India, at present, has one medal to its name, but could potentially add 5 more today. Here's how:

Shooting, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event (Potentially 2 medals): Two pairs of shooters, Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh and Rhythm Sangwan-Arjun Cheema Singh will be in action at the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification event. The top four teams from qualification stage will progress to the medal rounds. Both of the Indian pairs would hope to find a spot each on the podium. The qualification round begins at 12:45 PM IST.

Shooting, 10m Air Rifle Women's Final (Potentially 1 medal): Ramita Jindal did very well to make it to the final in 10m air rifle women's event. She had finished 5th in the qualification round. Her final begins at 1:00 PM IST.

Shooting, 10m Air Rifle Men's Final (Potentially 1 medal): India's Arjun Babuta made it to the men's 10m air rifle final by finishing 7th in the qualification round. He would hope for a top three finish in the final. The medal match begins at 3:30 PM IST.

Archery, Men's Team Event (Potentially 1 medal): The Indian men's team consisting of ace archers like Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will face either Colombia or Turkey in the quarterfinal today. If India win, the trio would march into the medal rounds. The match begins at 5:45 PM IST.