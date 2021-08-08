Neeraj Chopra made history with a herculean effort in the men's javelin throw final as his best attempt of 87.58m helped India win its first ever gold medal in athletics at the Olympic Games. The 23-year-old won the final with such ease that none of the 11 other competitors even came close to his second-best throw of 87.03m. Neeraj Chopra, who had also won the gold medal at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games in 2018, has said he will now shift his focus to winning the title at the World Athletics Championships. In an exclusive chat with NDTV, Chopra said that he will give his all in the next World Championships, scheduled to be held next year in Eugene, US.

In 2018, when he qualified for the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Chopra had a dream of being a world champion. However, an injury to his right elbow forced him out of competition for over a year.

"I have already won in junior world championship. Will try my best at the senior one now. I had trained well in 2019 but due to an injury I couldn't participate. I will try and win a medal in the next world championship," Neeraj Chopra told NDTV.

With his historic performance on Saturday, Neeraj Chopra became only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

Promoted

One of the favourites for gold and Chopra's biggest threat in the competition, Germany's Johannes Vetter had a poor outing in the final as he failed to finish in the top eight and bowed out with a best attempt of 82.52m.

The Czech duo of Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely took home the silver and bronze, respectively.