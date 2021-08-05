Being a sportsperson is as much about skill, discipline and training as it is about receiving the right kind of guidance. The role of a coach is one of extreme importance in bringing the best out of a player. This value grows multifold, especially in the highly stressful situations athletes find themselves in, during competitions such as the Olympics when the entire world is watching you. However, as a coach too, it can be quite difficult to remain an expert and observer, when the stakes are high. And, French volleyball coach Laurent Tillie showed that it can sometimes be a little too difficult to just be a spectator on the sidelines.

The incident in question took place when the France volleyball team took on Poland in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Proving that he was completely behind his team, Tillie was seen diving to save a smash during a particularly tense moment in the game. A clip from the game features the coach exhibiting great flexibility and agility by attempting to keep the ball in play, leaving players on both teams, the referees and as well as the commentators shocked, amused and impressed all at once.

Picking himself up from the ground immediately, Tillie is seen spreading his hands out in an exasperated manner with a tiny smile on his face.

"It was instinct; I was caught up in the game like the players. I saw that we could not have it, so I did a little show ", Tillie was quoted by France Info, as saying. "But I ruined my elbow, my shoulder and my back. I thought the referee wasn't going to see the difference, but the ball didn't come up."

Promoted

The clip of the incident went viral on social media and users had a lot to say about it.

One of them described the move to be "priceless," while another said that it was a true example of "leadership".

"The laugh when he realises what he did...Hahaha," said this user, sharing a screen grab.

A RISADINHA QUANDO ELE PERCEBE O QUE FEZ HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/irhcpH8PbY — FR Notcias | Flamengo (@SiteResenha) August 3, 2021

"True sportsmanship," wrote another.

Esprito esportivo levado risca, e ele é muito parecido com o msico e compositor brasileiro Flavio Venturini — Karina Moraes (@karina_ninamor) August 4, 2021

It looks like the coach's dedication and passion rubbed off on the players as they beat Poland to enter the semi-finals for the first time in their history.