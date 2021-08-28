Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday congratulated table tennis player Bhavinaben Patel for reaching the finals of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Bhavinaben continued her dream run in the Paralympics Games on Saturday as she stormed into the gold medal match after defeating Zhang Miao of China 3-2 in her Class 4 match. "Congratulations #BhavinaPatel for creating history at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics Bhavina Patel defeated China's Zhang Miao and reached the women's singles Class 4 final! #Cheer4India #BhavinaPatel," Rijiju tweeted.

Deputy Chef de Mission (CDM) Arhan Bagati of the Indian Paralympics contingent hailed Bhavinaben after she clinched her semi-final match.

"@BhavinaPatel6 winning point shot. And it's ours!!! Second place medal Confirmation, Gold to Go!! Jai Hind!" Arhan tweeted.

Deepa Malik, the President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), lauded Bhavinaben for her sensational performance in the Games.

"World class skill and moves by Bhavina. what a match to witness. beauty is all her matches have kept you glued and wanting for more. Amazing practice and improvement in game to take world top players head on Kudos @BhavinaPatel6 getting Chinese to a 2-2 n then win," Deepa tweeted.

world class skill and moves by Bhavina. what a match to witness. beauty is all her matches have kept you glued and wanting for more. Amazing practice and improvement in game to take world top players head on Kudos @BhavinaPatel6 getting Chinese to a 2-2 n then win @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/xCCXB2nmkv — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 28, 2021

Bhavinaben created history by becoming the first Indian to enter the finals of the Paralympic Games table tennis competition.

The Indian player got off to a bad start as Zhang took the opening game 11-7. The Chinese paddler took five straight points in the first essay to move ahead.

Bhavinaben then levelled the match at 1-1 after winning the second game 11-7. The second game saw a neck to neck to fight with Bhavina leading the charge with a score of 8-6 before sealing the second essay 11-7.

She then came all guns blazing and started the third game on high as she took a lead of 5-0 in the essay. She then wrapped the game 11-4 to move closer to the finals.

In the next game, Zhang came back strongly and won by 11-9 and took the match into the decider. But Bhavinaben held her nerves to finish the game off in style.