Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Olympics: USA's Sydney McLaughlin Smashes World Record To Win Women's 400m Hurdles Gold
Sydney McLaughlin of the United States smashed her own world record as she cruised to victory in the Olympic women's 400m hurdles final on Wednesday.
USA's Sydney McLaughlin clocked 51.46 seconds to complete the women's 400m hurdles.© AFP
Sydney McLaughlin of the United States smashed her own world record as she cruised to victory in the Olympic women's 400m hurdles final on Wednesday. McLaughlin powered home in 51.46sec, with world champion and 2016 Olympic gold medallist Dalilah Muhammad claiming silver in 51.58sec. Femke Bol of the Netherlands took bronze in 52.03sec.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Olympics 2020 Olympics Athletics
Get the latest updates on Olympics 2020, Olympics 2020 Medal Tally, Live Cricket Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.