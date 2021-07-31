Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Olympics: US Gymnast Simone Biles Out Of Two More Finals
US superstar Simone Biles has pulled out of two more Olympic finals at the Tokyo Games, USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Saturday.
US gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from two more events at Tokyo Olympics.© AFP
US superstar Simone Biles has pulled out of two more Olympic finals at the Tokyo Games, USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Saturday. "After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars," the statement said. "She will continue to be evaluated daily."
Topics mentioned in this article
Olympics 2020 Olympics
