Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Olympics: Multiple Australia Track And Field Athletes Isolating In Covid Scare
Multiple Australia track and field athletes are under isolation after Covid scare, an official said on Thursday.
Tokyo Olympics: Australia's track and field athletes are under isolation after Covid scare.© AFP
Highlights
- Australia track and field athletes have been put under isolation
- The athletes will undergo testing procedures in line with team protocols
- The development came after US pole vault world champion tested positive
Multiple members of Australia's Olympic track and field team were placed in isolation on Thursday after a positive coronavirus case involving US pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks, Athletics Australia said. "Members of Australia's track and field team at the Tokyo Olympic Games are isolating in their rooms as a precautionary measure following news of a Covid-positive finding with a member of the US track and field team," Athletics Australia said.
"Members of the Australian track and field team are now undergoing testing procedures in line with Australian Olympic team protocols."
Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
The development came shortly after US Olympic chiefs said Kendricks was out of the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Olympics 2020 Olympics Other Sports
Get the latest updates on Olympics 2020, Olympics 2020 Medal Tally, Live Cricket Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.