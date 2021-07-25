Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom Wins Opening Bout, Reaches Pre-Quarterfinals
Tokyo 2020: MC Mary Kom beat Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia in her opening round match in the 51kg category.
Mary Kom beat Miguelina Hernandez Garcia from the Dominican Republic.© BFI
Indian boxer MC Mary Kom (51kg) entered the pre-quarters of Olympic Games, beating Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia in opening round.
Topics mentioned in this article
Olympics 2020 India Mary Kom Olympics
