Tokyo Olympics: Japan's Naomi Osaka Makes Shock Exit In Third Round
Japan's Naomi Osaka suffered a shock loss to Marketa Vondrousova in the third round of the Tokyo Games, crushing her dreams of winning Olympic gold on home soil.
Naomi Osaka struggled in an error-strewn display.© AFP
Japan's Naomi Osaka suffered a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Marketa Vondrousova in the third round of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, crushing her dreams of winning Olympic gold on home soil.
Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony, struggled in an error-strewn display under the centre court roof at Ariake Tennis Park and was knocked out in 68 minutes.
More to follow...
