Saturday will be the last day of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics that will see Indian stars in action. Only three more Indian athletes have their events left, but all three can potentially add to India's medal tally of five. Golfers Aditi Ashok and will have her event first, with Round 4 of the Women's Individual Stroke Play set to begin at 3:00am IST. Aditi Ashok was placed second after three rounds, and could be in with a chance of grabbing a spot on the podium. Wrestler Bajrang Punia also has his bronze medal match scheduled for 3:55pm IST. His opponent is yet to be decided. But in what will probably be headlining act of the day for India, Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men's javelin throw final, with the 23-year-old having topped in qualifying.

Here is India's schedule for August 7 at the Tokyo Olympics

Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar (Golf) - Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 4

Time: 3:00am IST

Bajrang Punia vs TBD (Wrestling) - Men's Freestyle 65kg Bronze Medal Bout

Time: 3:55pm IST

Neeraj Chopra - Men's Javelin Throw Final

Time: 4:30pm IST