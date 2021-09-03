Union Home Minister Amit Shah will honour Olympic silver medal winner Mirabai Chanu on Saturday for bringing laurels for the country in weightlifting. The 27-year-old sportsperson, appointed as an Additional Superintendent of Police in her home state Manipur after her recent win, will be honoured during the 51st Raising Day celebrations of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), a central government think tank. "This is a small gesture by the BPR&D to welcome her (Saikhom Mirabai Chanu) to the fraternity on behalf of the Indian police," an official statement said.

Chanu had clinched a silver medal in weightlifting in the 49kg category that opened India's achievement account at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

During the event, the home minister will also give away trophies and medals for excellence in training to the winner state and central police organisations and forces and will also award seven authors who wrote on policing subjects in Hindi, the statement said.

The BPRD, an organisation under the Ministry of Home Affairs, was founded in August, 1970.