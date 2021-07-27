With skateboarding events making a debut in the ongoing Tokyo Games, the official account of Olympics took to social to share an adorable video of a little boy showing off his skills in a quirky video. In the ongoing Games, Japan's Yuto Horigome came out on top in the Men's Street Skateboarding Final. Meanwhile, Japan's Momiji Nishiya -- all of 13 years old -- won gold at the Women's Street Final. In the video, the boy can be seen showing his skateboarding skills, despite falling a few times. The video which was posted on Twitter, has been captioned as, "A future Olympian? Never give up #StrongerTogether".

Here is the video:

Skateboarding made its debut appearance at the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo. It has also been provisionally approved by the IOC for the 2024 Games in Paris.

The Tokyo Games was originally scheduled to be held in 2020, but was postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The opening ceremony was held on July 23, at the National Stadium, despite anti-Olympics protests taking place outside the venue in the same time.

Emperor Naruhito officially opened up the marquee event.

In the medals tally, the United States are currently on top of the leaderboard with nine golds, five silvers and eight bronzes, taking their account to 22 medals.

China (21 medals), Japan (16), Russian Olympic Committee (16) and Great Britain (10) are the other countries on the top portion of the ladder.

India are currently 37th, with only a silver medal courtesy of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu in the women's 49kg category.