Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das In Action For India On Day 1
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Indian archer Deepika Kumari started with the women's individual ranking round on the first day.
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, got underway on Friday, July 23. Events in Archery, Shooting, Rowing, and Equestrian are set to be held on the first day of the games. The opening ceremony is also scheduled for the day and will begin at 4:30 PM IST. India's charge will be led by archer Deepika Kumari, the world number one in women's recurve category, while Atanu Das will also compete. Both Indian archers will compete in ranking rounds in women's and men's individual category respectively. In Shooting, 10m Air Rifle women's and men's pre-event training will be held while in Rowing men's and women's Sculls Heat will be held. The Games have been marred by COVID-19 cases across camps and as a result several Indian athletes have decided to skip the opening ceremony with some of them also having events lined up on the following day.
- 06:23 (IST)Women's Individual Ranking Round Update!After 36 out of the 72 arrows:Deepika Kumari is closing the gap. She has a score of 334Korea's An San leads with a score of 345
- 06:17 (IST)Women's Individual Ranking Round Update!After 30 out of the 72 arrows:Deepika Kumari has a score of 277Korea's An San still leads with a score of 287
- 06:09 (IST)Women's Individual Ranking Round Update!After 24 out of the 72 arrows:Deepika Kumari has a score of 218Korea's An San still leads with a score of 230
- 06:03 (IST)Women's Individual Ranking Round Update!After 18 out of the 72 arrows:Deepika Kumari has a score of 167Korea's An San leads with a score of 174
- 05:51 (IST)Deepika Starts- Women's Individual Ranking Round!After 12 out of the 72 arrows:After first two sets in the ranking round, Deepika Kumari has a score of 111Korea's An San leads with a score of 116
- 05:50 (IST)About World No. 1 Deepika Kumari!All you need to know about India's star archer: Deepika Kumari... Deepika attained the No.1 ranking after winning a treble of gold medals at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris in June...
- 05:26 (IST)Deepika Kumari Live!India's medal hopeful, world number one archer Deepika Kumari will soon begin her Olympic journey.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The wait is over as the Summer Games begin in Tokyo. Indian Archers Deepika Kumari, India's World No.1 archer along with Atanu Das are in action today.
- 05:06 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. On the opening day of the marquee event, only Indian archers will be in action.