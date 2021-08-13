After making the country proud at the Tokyo Olympics, Indian medallists are winning hearts on the internet with their candid answers in a new video. The clip shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting features gold medallist javelin-thrower Neeraj Chopra, Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh, and boxer Lovlina Borgohain answering a bunch of fun questions in a quick rapid-fire round. From their biggest fear to their comfort food, the Olympic medallists spilled the beans on many secrets in the video. The clip of the same was shared by Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur on Twitter and has received over 20,000 views within hours of sharing.

The video begins with the athletes being asked what their comfort food is.

To this, Manpreet Singh picks the Indian classic dish, 'butter chicken', while Lovlina Borgohain said that she likes to eat pork. Neeraj Chopra, meanwhile, chose to take the healthy route by saying that he likes fruits and that it is good for the body as well.

When asked about the "one thing that scares you", Manpreet Singh said, "Mummy se jhoot bolna (Lying to my mother)," adding that there is always the fear of getting hit.

Lovlina Borgohain meanwhile confessed that she was scared of heights while Neeraj Chopra there is nothing in particular that he fears.

In the interview, it was further revealed that while Neeraj Chopra called his senior Jai Choudhary, first after winning the gold, Lovilna's first call was to her parents.

Manpreet Singh said, "I called my mom as my father's dream was to see me win a medal at the Olympics but when the dream was fulfilled, he was not with us," adding that his mother broke down on receiving the news.

To the question, "What would you be if not a sportsperson?"

Lovlina Borgohain said she had no answer, adding that ever since she started boxing it has been her only dream.

Manpreet Singh meanwhile, confessed with a wide grin on his face, that he would have most probably been employed as a taxi driver in Dubai or Canada.

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the clip, one user demanded a longer interview.

Got a crush on all 3 of them!!! can we get a longer video??? and with more Olympians — Annarmy (@Coderarmy3) August 13, 2021

Many praised the trio for their honesty.

Super open responses... Hope we just take them as they are and not become judgmental on what they say and just hope they achieve more and more — Ajay Chawla (@_ajaychawla) August 13, 2021

"Love the candour!" said another user.

Love the candour! Assam girl loves 'gahori' (no surprises there) https://t.co/uxSCpT2HSV — Vijay Gogoi (@VijayGogoi) August 13, 2021

"Nice glimpse of the humans behind the medal," added another user.

Nice glimpse of the humans behind the medal. Wonderful folks. https://t.co/LW8f58I0rZ — gg (@gautam_gg) August 13, 2021

While Neeraj Chopra bagged the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, boxer Lovlina Borgohain won the bronze medal.

Manpreet Singh and the men's hockey team clinched the bronze medal.