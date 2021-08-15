India's Tokyo Olympics stars, including gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra, attended the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on Sunday. The star javelin thrower, who has become the darling of the nation thanks to his record-breaking feat in Tokyo, had a message for the youngsters, telling them to "believe in yourself, to believe in your coaching and do not take shortcuts". Ahead of the national flag hoisting ceremony, Neeraj Chopra said it's a new experience for him as he used to watch the ceremony on TV and now he is attending it.

Speaking to NDTV, Neeraj Chopra thanked PM Modi for giving all the athletes "a chance to come be part of this August 15 celebrations".

"Frankly speaking not used to waking up this early," Neeraj joked.

The 23-year-old confirmed what many reports had claimed on Saturday. The Tokyo gold medallist said that he had fever but was "feeling fine now but rest is needed".

Promoted

Neeraj Chopra made history at the Tokyo Games, becoming the first Indian to win an Olympic gold in athletics.