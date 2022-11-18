Story ProgressBack to home
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Will Rain Play A Dampener
IND vs NZ LIVE Score, 1st T20I: India look to get off to winning start vs New Zealand in the series opener
IND vs NZ Live, 1st T20I: India and New Zealand will square off in 1st T20I© AFP
India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, Live Score Updates: India and New Zealand will square off in a three-match T20I series just five days after the T20 World Cup came to an end. Both these teams suffered losses in their respective semi-finals. India are without the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya would be leading the side in the T20Is. The series will present an opportunity for the likes of Umran Malik, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan to show what they can do in the shortest format. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 1st T20I Match between India and New Zealand straight from Sky Stadium In Wellington
1st T20I, India in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2022, Nov 18, 2022
Sky Stadium, Wellington
- 10:43 (IST)India vs New Zealand: What's the weather forecast for Wellington?There is some forecast for showers in Wellington. What's the full weather forecast?
- 10:35 (IST)New Zealand vs India: How's Team India preparing
Preps— BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022
Time to hit the ground running #TeamIndia | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/2Z6te21HpK
- 10:33 (IST)New Zealand vs India: Will rain play spoilsport?Showers are expected in Wellington which might hamper the first T20I between New Zealand and India.
- 10:28 (IST)New Zealand vs India: Hardik Pandya to lead Team IndiaAll-rounder Hardik Pandya will be leading Team India in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. Hardik played exceptionally well in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, where he scored 128 runs and scalped 8 wickets.
- 10:23 (IST)New Zealand vs India: Hello and WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st T20I match between New Zealand and India, at Sky Stadium, Wellington.
