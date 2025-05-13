Prime Video today revealed the official logo for its coverage of the NBA on Prime, which begins in October 2025 as part of a landmark 11-year global media rights agreement. This deal marks a significant expansion of Prime Video's live sports offering, with NBA joining New Zealand Cricket in India at no additional cost to Prime members. As part of this global deal, Prime members in India will receive coverage of 67 regular-season NBA games, including all seven games from the Knockout Rounds of the Emirates NBA Cup, every game of the postseason SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament, first and second round games of the NBA Playoffs, and Conference Finals in six of the 11 years of the deal.

Earlier this year, Prime Video announced that acclaimed sports journalist Taylor Rooks will host its new NBA studio show, with NBA legends & Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famers including Steve Nash, Dwyane Wade, Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki and Udonis Haslem serving as studio analysts, bringing their expertise and insider perspectives to the inaugural season of Prime Video's NBA coverage. WNBA Legend Candace Parker will also join the NBA on Prime studio team as an in-game and studio analyst beginning this fall and will lead Prime Video's WNBA coverage beginning in 2026. More information on the full broadcast offering for NBA fans in India will be revealed ahead of launch.

In addition to the coverage of the NBA on Prime, Prime Video will also be the strategic partner and third-party global channels store destination for NBA League Pass, the NBA's subscription service for streaming live and on-demand games, in the U.S. and internationally, giving fans access to even more regular and postseason games for an additional monthly cost.

Coming in 2026, Prime members in India will be able to exclusively stream 30 regular-season WNBA games each season, including the Championship game of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase. Prime Video will also have exclusive WNBA postseason games, including one first-round series each year, seven Semi-Final series and three WNBA Finals over the course of the 11-year deal.

