Three persons were electrocuted to death and as many others suffered burns when a tent for spectators came in contact with a high-tension power line during a kabaddi match in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night in Ravaswahi village under Baderajpur development block when the kabaddi match was underway, a police official said.

A sudden storm caused an 11-kV power line to touch the iron pole of the tent erected on the ground for viewers to watch the game, resulting in several of them receiving an electric shock, he said.

Local villagers rushed six affected persons to a hospital in Vishrampuri where three of them were declared dead. Two of the three injured were shifted to an advanced medical centre in view of their critical condition, the official said.

Those who died have been identified as Satish Netam, a player who was also among the spectators, Shyamlal Netam and Sunil Shori, residents of nearby villages, he said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, he added.