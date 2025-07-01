The Bengal Warriorz have begun preparing for what is expected to be an exciting season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Season 12 of the PKL will see the Bengal Warriorz, who were the champions in season 7, showcase new talent with fresh faces and a renewed determination in their quest for glory. The Bengal Warriorz made a statement at the PKL Player Auction with the acquisition of the very talented raider Devank Dalal. The young raider, who was bought for over Rs 2 crore, was the most expensive Indian player at the Auction. But that doesn't worry him at all.

"I am feeling very good that the Bengal Warriorz and Capri Sports has placed so much faith in me, at the Auction. I feel happy and nice about the fact that I got the top bid amongst the Indian players in the PKL Auction. Bengal Warriorz team is a new team and hence this season will be a fresh start. The Bengal Warriorz team will do everything to have a successful season," said Devank Dalal.

Season 11 was the big breakthrough year for the dynamic Devank Dalal, as he set the mat on fire with his fast and agile raiding. Devank ended the season with 301 points which included 18 Super 10s and was by far the most impressive raider during the season.

Earlier in the year, the young raider was crowned the 'Best Player' in the 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship. Looking ahead towards the PKL Season 12, Devank believes there is no pressure.

"Last year, I was unsure how the season would play out. But eventually it worked out well. Now I know that I will play for sure, and there is a responsibility on my shoulders, but I am confident about doing well. I don't see this is as pressure. I see it as my responsibility towards my team, the Bengal Warriorz fans, and I enjoy fulfilling my responsibilities in my own way," he added.

When asked about the team's bonding in pre-season, since the auction, Devank said, "The team is a healthy mix of youth and experience. We are constantly speaking with each other the players, coaches and even the management. And it has been quite enjoyable so far, which is good for the team."

For Devank, this is a huge moment in his career. There was a time when a head injury almost brought his career to a screeching halt. However, the Army man, who had led his team to the final of the PKL last season, is grateful for the change of fortune in his life.

"I am grateful for where I am now and I feel very good. In Kabaddi, there will be tough times, but I never thought of walking away from the sport. I always felt, we should face the challenges and work hard in training, and not take too much pressure during the tough times. With God's blessings, I just continued to practice hard and I am glad it worked out," the raider said.

Before signing off, Devank had a message for the Bengal Warriorz fans, and the people of Bengal. "I request the fans of Bengal Warriorz to keep supporting and cheering for us, and would like to request all the Kabaddi fans to watch us and support us. The fans support and love really motivates us as a team."

