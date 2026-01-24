Adroit Sports LLP owned Rohtak Royals, the franchise representing the city of Rohtak in the inaugural season of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), has announced the appointment of seasoned all-rounder and Indian legend Sandeep Narwal as their Captain. One of the most respected and revered players in Indian kabaddi, Narwal brings leadership experience, versatility, and a deep understanding of the game to the Royals squad as they prepare for their maiden campaign in the league.

Hailing from Haryana, a region synonymous with producing some of the finest kabaddi talent in the country, Narwal, the recipient of the Arjuna award in 2021 and Bhim Award, began playing the sport at the age of eight. Raised in humble surroundings and educated at Government Senior Secondary School, Sonepat, his journey reflects discipline, grit, and years of hard work. His early promise saw him earn recognition at the school and state levels before being selected by the Sports Authority of India, where his professional journey began to take shape.

Over the years, Sandeep Narwal established himself as one of India's most dependable kabaddi all-rounders through consistent performances at both domestic and international levels. A key member of the Indian national team between 2016 and 2018, he played an important role in multiple title-winning campaigns, including gold medals at the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup, 2017 Asian Kabaddi Championship, 2018 Dubai Kabaddi Masters, and the 2016 South Asian Games, along with a bronze at the 2018 Asian Games.

As the senior-most member of the Rohtak Royals squad, Narwal's appointment signals the franchise's focus on experience, and mentorship. The management believes his presence will not only strengthen the team's on-mat performance but also guide younger players and help shape a strong, united dressing room culture.

Speaking on being named Captain of Rohtak Royals, Sandeep Narwal said, "It is a proud and emotional moment for me to lead a team that represents the soil of Haryana. Rohtak has a rich kabaddi heritage, and captaining the Royals is a responsibility I truly value. My focus will be on building a fearless and disciplined unit where every player backs each other. We have a young and hungry squad, and I want to share my experience, support their growth, and together create a team that competes with heart and grit." Speaking on captain's appointment, Head Coach, Surender Nada, said, "Sandeep Narwal brings immense experience and leadership to the group, and his appointment as captain reflects the confidence we have in his ability to guide the team. He sets high standards on and off the mat, which will be crucial for us in the inaugural season".

Owned and managed by Adroit Sports Ventures LLP, Rohtak Royals draw their philosophy from a deep-rooted commitment to youth development, performance excellence, and long-term sustainability in sport. The franchise's vision is to inspire the youth of Haryana by shaping warriors from its villages into world-class kabaddi champions who carry forward the Rohtak legacy with heart and honour. With a mission to take Haryana's fearless DNA onto the mat, Rohtak Royals are committed to overpowering every opponent and making the name of Rohtak echo across kabaddi arenas worldwide. The franchise aligns with Adroit Sports Ventures' belief that every talented athlete deserves the right opportunity, guidance, and platform to succeed.

As Rohtak Royals gear up for their debut season, the franchise remains focused on building a competitive unit that blends experience with emerging talent, while strengthening the sporting ecosystem and honouring the traditions and cultural significance of kabaddi.

